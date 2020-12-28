New Delhi, December 28: Late former Union Finance Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart, Arun Jaitley, was born on this day in the year 1952. He rose through the ranks of the political organisation, beginning as a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and ended up being inducted into two Union Cabinets. Apart from being an able politician and efficient administrator, Jaitley was also a proficient speaker who succeeded in scoring his point across. On his 68th birth anniversary, it is befitting to remember some of the best quotes from his public addresses and statements. Bishan Singh Bedi Asks DDCA to Remove His Stand From Arun Jaitley Stadium, Cancel His Membership as Well.

Jaitley was known for his sharp intellect and accurate reasoning, which reflected through his statements in the press. For nearly two decades, he was among the key speakers of the BJP. He ferociously defended the party before the media, while also simultaneously earning a reputation for being one of the most revered speakers in the Parliament.

10 Quotes on Arun Jaitley to Recall on His Birth Anniversary

"We as a government are entitled to be criticised."

"Parliamentary obstructionism should be avoided. It is a weapon to be used in the rarest of the rare cases. Parliamentary accountability is as important as parliamentary debate. Both must coexist."

"A single rate GST is not possible in India. We cannot have a tax system which has the same rate for a Hawai chappal and Mercedes car."

"Educating and skilling our youth to enable them to get employment is the altar before which we must all bow."

"We inherited a sentiment of, if I may say so, doom and gloom, and the investor community had almost written us off. We have come a long way since then."

"While enacting the GST, neither the states nor Centre gave up their sovereignty. They have pooled their sovereignty to make joint decisions in indirect taxation."

"The old India was economically fragmented. New India will create one tax, one market, one nation. It will be in India where Centre and states work together towards the common goal of shared prosperity."

"India offered a 5% tax rate, lowest in the world, only to get people in the habit of paying taxes."

"Far as the government's reform agenda is concerned, a series of measures have been enacted which should increase the supply potential of the economy."

"If some student belonging to weaker section of society suffers distress, humanity says it must be addressed."

Jaitley, after an illustrious political career, died on August 24 last year. His demise came in the backdrop of prolonged health issues, arising from the severe diabetes he suffered from. On his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in mourning.

"With the demise of Arun Jaitley Ji, I have lost a valued friend, whom I have had the honour of knowing for decades. His insight on issues and nuanced understanding of matters had very few parallels. He lived well, leaving us all with innumerable happy memories. We will miss him," Modi had said.

