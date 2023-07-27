New Delhi, July 27: A political slugfest between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and PMO broke out on Thursday on social media, with Gehlot contending that his speech slot during the prime minister's event in Sikar later in the day has been struck down. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate several projects in Rajasthan's Sikar on Thursday, including 12 medical colleges. Rajasthan goes to polls in December this year.

The PMO on its part claimed in a tweet that this was done after receiving a message from the chief minister's office about his inability to attend the event. The PMO, however, requested Gehlot to attend the event, if he doesn't have any physical discomfort owing to an injury, saying further that his name was there on the plaque of development works, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate. Ashok Gehlot Alleges His Speech Removed From PM Narendra Modi's Event, Raises Charter of Demands for Rajasthan.

PMO Responds to Achok Gehlot's Allegation:

Shri @ashokgehlot51 Ji, In accordance with protocol, you have been duly invited and your speech was also slotted. But, your office said you will not be able to join. During PM @narendramodi’s previous visits as well you have always been invited and you have also graced those… https://t.co/BHQkHCHJzQ — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 27, 2023

Gehlot on his part in a detailed tweet in Hindi, said that since his speech slot has been removed from the programme list, he would welcome the prime minister to the state through his tweet. The chief minister said all the development works which the prime minister are going to inaugurate today, including the 12 medical colleges, have been completed in partnership between the Centre and the state government.

In fact, almost 50 per cent funds for the medical colleges have been given by the state, Gehlot said. The chief minister said that since he won't get a chance to speak at the event, he listed out all the state specific requests, which he hoped would be fulfilled by the prime minister during his seventh visit to the state in six months. Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: CM Ashok Gehlot Says PM Narendra Modi Visiting Poll-Bound States but Not Manipur.

"You are most welcome to join today's programme. Your name is very much there on the plaque of the development works as well. Unless you have any physical discomfort owing to your recent injury, your presence will be deeply valued," it said further in response to Gehlot's tweet.

