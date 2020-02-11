Badli Election Result 2020: AAP Candidate Ajesh Yadav Declared Winner From Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Polls
New Delhi, February 11: Elections for 70 assembly seats in Delhi, including Badli, were held on February 8, 2020. In Badli assembly constituency, 13 candidates were in the fray and after counting of votes on Tuesday Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) sitting MLA Ajesh Yadav emerged victoriously. The Congress fielded Devender Yadav, while the BJP nominated Vijay Kumar Bhagat. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Hits And Misses of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

In the 2015 Delhi elections, Ajesh Yadav defeated Congress's Devender Yadav. For the Delhi assembly elections 2020, a notification was issued on January 14. Those who want to contest were allowed to file nomination papers by January 21. Nomination papers were scrutinised on January 22. The last date for withdrawal of nomination was January 24. Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2020 Predictions by Satta Bazaar: Matka Players Bet High on AAP Returning to Power, No Good News For BJP And Congress.

In the 2015 Delhi assembly elections, the AAP came to power with 67 seats and Arvind Kejriwal became the second-youngest Chief Minister of the national capital. While the BJP bagged three seats, the Congress drew a blank. Post-poll surveys have predicted a return for Kejriwal's AAP.

2020 Badli Assembly Election: Candidates' list

MLA CandidatesPartyVotes
JAI PALIND83
AJESH YADAVAAP69357
LAXMAN KUMARBSP579
VIJAY KUMAR BHAGATBJP40234
SIDDHARTH NAIRIND276
DEVENDER YADAVINC27449
VIKASH KUMARIND151
DEVENDER SINGH YADAVIND129
UMA DUTT SHARMARashtriya Aikta Manch PartyNA
NARENDRA PAL SINGHRashtriya Samaj PakshaNA
PRADEEP KUMARSatya Bahumat PartyNA
MULAYAM SINGHAkhil Bharatiya Jan Shakti PartyNA
VIJAY KUMARAapki Apni Party (Peoples)NA

2015 Badli Assembly Election Results

MLA CandidatesPartyVotes
Ajesh Yadav (Current MLA)AAP72795
Devender YadavINC37419