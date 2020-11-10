The counting of votes for Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 is underway. The first trends are out as the counting of the postal ballots began at 8 am before the EVMs. As per the first trends, the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan was leading in over 70 seats even as the JDU-BJP combine was narrowly behind. While these just early leads, more clarity on the results is likely to emerge over the next couple of hours around 10:30 am.

Most exit polls have predicted a majority for the RJD+Congress+Left Grand Alliance even as some have predicted a hung Assembly. Following the exit polls, the RJD is preparing for Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav's debut as the Bihar Chief Minister. Meanwhile, it will also be interesting to see how Chirag Paswan-led LJP fairs in this election, having broken away from the NDA. Bihar Assembly Elections Results 2020 Live News Updates

Voting was held for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. A total voter turnout of about 55.22 percent was recorded. With the Bihar polls being the first major election in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic, all eyes are on how the results pan out.

