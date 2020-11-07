Patna, November 7: The third phase of voting for Bihar assembly elections 2020 will be held on November 7. The third and the last phase of Bihar polls will cover 78 assembly seats. The polling in Bihar will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 in one of the biggest elections globally during the COVID-19 pandemic. The counting of votes will be held on November 10. The live updates of the Bihar elections can be seen live in Hindi with all the live updates on voting on Zee Bihar Jharkhand and News18 Bihar Jharkhand. Bihar elections live streaming can be watched online on YouTube channels. Click here to watch Live streaming if Phase 2 polling on Zee Bihar Jharkhand.

Voting for the third phase of Bihar polls will begin from 7 am to 6 pm on Saturday, November 6, as the Election Commission has extended the voting time by one hour due to COVID-19 outbreak. In the third phase, out of 1,195 candidates, 31 percent have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to a report by poll rights group Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The Election Commission said that in the second phase of Bihar polls, the 94 assembly constituencies that went to poll recorded 53.51 percent turnout and the figure was likely to go up as voting continued beyond schedule in several places. According to the Election Commission, 7 lakh hand sanitisers, 46 lakh masks, 6 lakh PPE kits, 6.7 lakh face shields and 23 lakh pairs of hand gloves have been arranged for Bihar polls.

