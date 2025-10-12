New Delhi, October 12: The BJP Central Election Committee is scheduled to hold a key meeting on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at the party headquarters to finalize the names of candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Senior party leaders will be present to deliberate on the election strategy and shortlist candidates for all major constituencies in the state. The selection process is expected to be thorough, with discussions focused on ensuring strong contenders in each seat. The official list of BJP candidates will be released after the meeting, enabling the party to accelerate poll preparations.

Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha on Saturday dismissed reports suggesting discontent among the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners over seat-sharing arrangements ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, asserting that discussions were still in progress. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Core Group To Meet at Party President JP Nadda’s Residence Today To Finalise Candidates for Polls.

The NDA in Bihar comprises five key partners -- the BJP, JD(U), LJP (Ram Vilas) led by Chirag Paswan, HAM(S) led by Jitan Ram Manjhi, and RLM led by Kushwaha. According to sources, the NDA's negotiations have reached an understanding that the BJP and JD(U) will together contest around 200 to 203 seats, while the remaining 40 to 42 will be distributed among the three smaller allies.

As per the tentative arrangement, Chirag Paswan's LJP (Ram Vilas) is likely to get 26 seats, Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) eight, and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) six. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: State BJP Chief Dilip Jaiswal Says Seat-Sharing Finalised, Candidate List To Be Announced This Weekend (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, Congress leaders, frustrated by the ongoing delays in seat-sharing talks within the Mahagathbandhan, have hinted at the possibility of contesting the Bihar Assembly elections on their own. The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11, 2025, and the results will be declared on November 14, 2025.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2025 07:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).