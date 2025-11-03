Amritsar (Punjab) [India], November 3 (ANI): Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had lost the will and the right to govern the state and had left the common people at the mercy of criminals, killers and gangsters.

"The minimum the government could do was to protect the life and property of people, and it has failed even in that", Warring told reporters after meeting the family members of Malkeet Singh, an Italy based NRI, who was shot dead in Dhariwal village near here two days ago while working in the fields along with his father.

Warring met the family members of Malkeet and assured them full support and help. He said the family wanted justice and severe punishment for the culprits.

He was accompanied by senior party leaders, including former minister and local MLA Sukh Sarkaria.

He noted that ransom and targeted killings have now become routine. "Every other day we learn about the ransom or targeted killings across the state", he pointed out, while adding that the government appears to be completely apathetic and unconcerned.

Warring pointed out that Malkeet was an NRI based in Italy who had come to help his father. He said, police always come with some excuse like the "personal or old rivalry", but in Malkeet's case, he did not have any enmity with anyone and still got killed.

He reiterated that Punjab was turning into a jungle raj, and the AAP government remained unmoved as a mute witness. "If you cannot wake up even now, you don't have any right to remain in power", he told the government.

Replying to a question about two cops having been deputed to protect the shoes of the Chief Minister during a function, he said, if it really happened, it only reflected the state of affairs in Punjab under the AAP regime.

"While the AAP rulers are having the best of times, the 'aam aadmi' (common man) is faced with the worst of times and is living in a permanent state of fear and terror", he remarked. (ANI)

