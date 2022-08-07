Hyderabad, Aug 7: Two days after resigning from the Congress party, Dasoju Sravan on Sunday joined the BJP.

The former national spokesman of Congress party joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of BJP general secretary in-charge of Telangana Tarun Chugh in New Delhi.

Union minister for tourism and culture G. Kishan Reddy, MP K. Laxman, former MP Vivek Venkaswamy, senior leader Muralidhar Rao and other leaders were present.

Tarun Chugh formally welcomed Sravan in the party by presenting the party membership card to him.

Sravan later told the reporters that a political change is required in Telangana for the state's development. Ayodhya Development Authority’s List of Illegal Colonisers Includes BJP Leaders.

He alleged that several leaders of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) were behind casino organiser Chikoti Praveen, who was recently questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged FEMA violations.

Sravan said the TRS leaders were busy looting the state. He alleged that TRS has pushed the state into a debt trap.

"The time has come to remove KCR from power," he said.

Tarun Chugh said Sravan joined the BJP as he was attracted by the development works undertaken by the party.

He claimed that only BJP can provide an alternative to the TRS.

Vivek Venkaswamy said with Sravan joining its ranks, the BJP will be strengthened in the state.

Sravan on Friday announced his resignation from the party.

Alleging that there is a total disorder in the party under the leadership of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy, he said he was not ready to live like a slave in the organisation and hence decided to resign.

He alleged that after Revant Reddy became the PCC president, the party started giving priority to leaders on the basis of caste and money power.

He said Revant Reddy had thrown all the principles of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to wind in Telangana. He also blamed Congress in-charge Manickam Tagore and strategist Sunil for the current state of affairs in the party.

