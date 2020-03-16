Coronavirus Outbreak: Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Writes to State Election Commissioner Asking to Revoke Postponement of Local Body Polls 2020 Amid COVID-19 Scare

AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Amaravati, March 16: Andhra Pradesh chief secretary Nilam Sawhney has written to the State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar requesting to revoke its order of postponing local body elections in the state due to COVID-19 scare. "State govt has been taking all necessary steps to contain coronavirus," the letter reads. Andhra Pradesh Election Commission Postpones Local Body Polls, Health Ministry Issues Advisory to Hospitals to Set up Isolation Wards.

Reacting to EC's order, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy said, " It seems the state Election Commissioner is working at the behest of N Chandrababu Naidu. He was appointed when Naidu was Chief Minister and both belong to the same caste."

On Sunday, Kumar informed that local body polls 2020 have been postponed for six weeks in view of COVID-19 spread. "New dates will be announced once the spread of the virus is contained," he said.

Elections to Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC) were originally scheduled for March 21. The nominations process for the polls has already been completed. Elections to nagar panchayats, municipal corporations and municipalities were slated for March 23.