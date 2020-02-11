The second round of counting for all the constituencies in Northeast Delhi has begun. Stay tuned with us to know the latest update. According to the early hours of counting for Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, AAP candidates are leading in five constituencies including, Seelampur, Babarpur, Mustafad, Seemapuri and Gokalpur. BJP is leading in the remaining constituencies of Rohtas Nagar, Karawal Nagar and Ghonda. During the early hours of the counting, AAP's candidate Sarita Singh was leading from Rohtas Nagar constituency. Now as per the latest update, BJP candidate, Jitender Mahajan is leading. AAP candidate Surendra Kumar is leading from Gokalpur constituency. He is battling against Ranjeet Singh from BJP who is now trailing. BJP candidate Mohan Singh Bisht is leading from Karawal Nagar. AAP's Durgesh Pathak is trailing in the constituency. Rajendra Pal Gautam of AAP is leading in Seemapuri constituency as per the early trends. He is battling the election against BJP ally Lok Jan Shakti Party, Sant Lal. Haji Yunus of AAP is leading from Mustafad. He is battling against Jagdish Pradhan of BJP. As per the latest updates, AAP is leading in four constituencies including Seelampur, Babarpur and Rohtas Nagar. AAP candidate Sarita Singh is leading from Northeast Delhi's Rohtas Nagar constituency. She is electing against BJP's Jitender Mahajan. AAP's candidate, Gopal Rai is leading from Babarpur constituency. He is battling against BJP's Naresh Gaur. AAP candidate Abdul Rehman is leading from Seelampur constituency is leading. He is contesting against BJP’s Kaushal Kumar Mishra.

Northeast Delhi, February 11: The results of Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 are set to be declared today by the Election Commission of India. Counting of votes has begun at 8:00 am, and early trends are expected by 9:00 am. The voting for Delhi Assembly Elections took place on February 8. Get all the updates of Seemapuri, Rohtas Nagar, Seelampur, Ghonda, Babarpur, Gokalpur, Mustafabad and Karawal Nagar seats here. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Provisional Voter Turnout at 54.65% Hints at Lower Electoral Participation as Compared to 2015.

In Seemapuri assembly constituency, Rajendra Pal Gautam from AAP fought the election against BJP ally Lok Jan Shakti Party, Sant Lal. In Rohtas Nagar, BJP fielded Jitender Mahajan against AAP’s Sarita Singh. In Seelampur, Abdul Rehman from AAP is challenged by BJP’s Kaushal Kumar Mishra. For Ghonda, Ajay Mahawar from BJP stood against Shridutt Sharma from APP. In Babarpur, APP fielded Gopal Rai against BJP’s Naresh Gaur. In Gokalpur, Ranjeet Singh from BJP stood for the election against Surendra Kumar from AAP. Mustafabad saw a fight between Jagdish Pradhan from BJP and Haji Yunus from AAP. INC’s Arbind Singh, AAP’s Durgesh Pathak and BJP’s Mohan Singh Bisht are in the fray from Karawal Nagar Constituency.

According to ECI, a total voter turnout was 62.59 percent, 5 percent less than the 2015 polls. Exit polls have predicted AAP's victory in Northeast Delhi.

A total voter turnout of 62.59 percent was recorded in Delhi Vidhan Sabha Polls this year, 5 percent less than the turnout in the 2015 polls. The exit polls have unanimously predicted a victory of the AAP even as the numbers differ. Stay with LatestLY to get minute by minute updates on who will win Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.