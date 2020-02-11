Delhi Elections Results 2020: Uddhav Thackeray Congratulates Arvind Kejriwal, Says 'AAP's Victory Shows Country Will Run by Jan Ki Baat, Not Mann Ki Baat'

Arvind Kejriwal - Uddhav Thackeray (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, February 11: Reacting to Aam Aadmi Party's victory in the Delhi assembly elections, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray congratulated Arvind Kejriwal as well as took a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "I congratulate Arvind Kejriwal and the people of Delhi for AAP's victory in Delhi polls," Uddhav Thackeray said. Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2020: Three Reasons Why Arvind Kejriwal's AAP Won Despite BJP Resurgence.

Taking a swipe at PM Narendra Modi, Thackeray added: "People have shown that the country will be run by Jan Ki Baat, not Mann Ki Baat." 'Mann Ki Baat' is a monthly radio programme hosted by PM Narendra Modi in which he addresses citizens of the country. The Shiv Sena President also slammed the BJP for calling Kejriwal "terrorist". "BJP called Kejriwal a terrorist but couldn't defeat him," Thackeray said. Delhi Assembly Elections Live Updates.

Senior BJP leaders had called Kejriwal terrorist during campaigning for the Delhi assembly elections. "Kejriwal is making an innocent face & asking if he is a terrorist, you are a terrorist, there is plenty of proof for it. You yourself said you are an anarchist, there is not much of a difference between an anarchist and a terrorist," Union Minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar had said.

Before Javadekar, BJP MP Parvesh Verma had made "terrorist" remark targeted at Kejriwal. Later, he had sat on dharna, accusing Kejriwal of trying to incite riots in Delhi. Sitting on dharna at Gandhi Smarak in Parliament, Verma held a placard that read "Atank ka Dusra Nam Kejriwal (Kejriwal: Synonym of Terror). The counting trends have pointed to an overwhelming victory for the AAP in Delhi polls.