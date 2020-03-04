Delhi Violence: BJP Not Allowing Discussion in Parliament, Says TMC

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha (Photo Credits: ANI)

Kolkata, March 4: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party is not allowing discussion in Parliament on the issue of recent violence in North-East Delhi. A statement by Trinamool Congress Parliamentary Party said, "In both the Houses, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the Mo-Sha (Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah) duo have given the direction to not let any discussion happen. They have been trying to kill every institution in this country. And now the attack is on the Parliament."

"What is happening is unprecedented. Yesterday the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha said the Government is ready for a discussion. All the opposition parties are ready for a discussion. Floor leaders of the three largest opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha all gave notices today under 267. However, the subject was not readout," the statement said. Delhi Violence: 5 Dead, 105 Injured in Clashes Between Pro & Anti-CAA Groups; Amit Shah Holds Meeting With Senior Police Personnel on Law & Order Situation in National Capital.

The statement further said, "The Government does not want the subject to be readout. And now they have said that they will discuss it next week. The Home Minister was supposed to lay a paper on the table of the House. He ran away from that also. Instead, he got his junior to read and lay it."

"Trinamool's notice today said the message of healing after the Delhi genocide has to go from Parliament. This is a sad state of affairs where Parliament is being treated like another back office of the BJP. But we will keep up the fight," it added. At least 47 people were killed and around 200 sustained injuries in the violence that hit North-East Delhi last month.