Srinagar, November 26: Three leaders of Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday resigned from the party. Dhaman Bhasin, Fallail Singh and Pritam Kotwal quit the PDP, alleging that the party has become "B team" of National Conference (NC). In their resignation letter, they also said the PDP has abandoned Mufti Mohammed Sayeed's vision and is "unscrupulous, communal elements with mysterious character" have taken over. Mehbooba Mufti's Remarks 'Hurt Patriotic Sentiments', Write 3 PDP Leaders in Their Resignation From Party Membership.

"Putting our political career at stake, we joined PDP - from the very first day of its formation - with an aim to provide a secular alternative to corrupt and dynast NC as later Mufti Mohammed Sayeed had vision to frustrate evil designs of communal and parochial elements but the party leadership has, unfortunately, abandoned Mufti Sahib agenda to become B team of NC," the letter, signed by Dhaman Bhasin, Fallail Singh and Pritam Kotwal, said. Waheed Parra, PDP Youth Wing Leader, Arrested by NIA in Connection with Davinder Singh Case.

"Apart from becoming the B team of NC, party leadership has recently given some highly provocative and controversial statements against the basic principles of the founder of the party. Keeping in view of the prevailing situation, being disciples of late Musti Mohammed Sayeed it is difficult for us to work in the party which has become second fiddle to the NC," the letter added.

In October, three other leaders had resigned from the PDP. TS Bajwa, Ved Mahajan and Hussain A Waffa had submitted their resignation letters, saying that Mehbooba Mufti's remarks had "hurt patriotic sentiments". Lashing out at the Centre, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister had said that she won't raise any other flag till the flag of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was restored.

