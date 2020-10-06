Chandigarh, October 6: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has contracted coronavirus (COVID-19). In a video message on his Twitter account, Dushyant Chautala said his COVID-19 report came positive, but he has no symptoms. Chautala said he is going into self-isolation and urged those who came in contact with him over the past seven days to undergo COVID-19 test. COVID-19: 21 More Die, 1,031 Fresh Cases in Haryana.

"My COVID-19 report has come positive. I am doing well. I request everyone who has come in my contact to take care of themselves and go for a test on the doctor's advisement," the Deputy Chief Minister tweeted. Earlier, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had tested positive for coronavirus on August 25, just ahead of the day-long monsoon session of the state assembly on August 26. Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, 2 MLAs Test Positive for COVID-19: Health Minister Anil Vij.

Dushyant Chautala Tests COVID-19 Positive:

सभी साथियों के लिए सूचना - मेरी Covid-19 की रिपोर्ट positive आई है। मेरा स्वास्थ्य ठीक है। आग्रह है कि बीते कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आए लोग अपना ध्यान रखें और डॉक्टर सलाह दें तो टेस्ट करवाएं। pic.twitter.com/whuguUR3bp — Dushyant Chautala (@Dchautala) October 6, 2020

Khattar was admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram for treatment. The Chief Minister was discharged on September 10 after he recovered from COVID-19. After being in the hospital for 17 days, Khattar was home-quarantined. He returned to state capital Chandigarh on September 14.

