Chandigarh, October 6: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has contracted coronavirus (COVID-19). In a video message on his Twitter account, Dushyant Chautala said his COVID-19 report came positive, but he has no symptoms. Chautala said he is going into self-isolation and urged those who came in contact with him over the past seven days to undergo COVID-19 test. COVID-19: 21 More Die, 1,031 Fresh Cases in Haryana.

"My COVID-19 report has come positive. I am doing well. I request everyone who has come in my contact to take care of themselves and go for a test on the doctor's advisement," the Deputy Chief Minister tweeted. Earlier, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had tested positive for coronavirus on August 25, just ahead of the day-long monsoon session of the state assembly on August 26. Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, 2 MLAs Test Positive for COVID-19: Health Minister Anil Vij.

Dushyant Chautala Tests COVID-19 Positive:

Khattar was admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram for treatment. The Chief Minister was discharged on September 10 after he recovered from COVID-19. After being in the hospital for 17 days, Khattar was home-quarantined. He returned to state capital Chandigarh on September 14.

