Chandigarh, Oct 5 (PTI) Twenty-one more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Haryana on Monday, taking the state's death toll to 1,491, while 1,031 fresh cases took the infection tally to 1,34,909, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

Of the latest fatalities, five were reported from Ambala; four from Jind; two each from Fatehabad, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Panipat and Sonipat; and one each from Faridabad and Jhajjar, the bulletin said.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases are Gurgaon (206) and Faridabad (129).

Currently, there are 11,822 active COVID-19 cases in Haryana. The state has a recovery rate of 90.13 per cent, the bulletin said. PTI SUN VSD

