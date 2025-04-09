Ahmedabad, April 9: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, speaking at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) session in Gujarat, launched a sharp attack on the Narendra Modi-led Central government, accusing it of undermining democracy and "manipulating" elections through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Held in Gujarat for the first time in over 60 years, the AICC session served as a crucial platform for the Congress to outline its opposition to the current Central government’s policies and governance model.

Kharge expressed serious concerns over the use of EVMs, calling the system a "fraud" designed to defeat the opposition and benefit the ruling party. He said that while several developed countries have returned to paper ballots, India continues to use EVMs due to their ability to influence outcomes in favour of the government. Mallikarjun Kharge Demands Inquiry into Manipur Violence; Asks Govt to Table White Paper.

Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge at AICC Session 2025

आज चुनाव आयोग से लेकर संसद तक को सरकार का विस्तार बनाने की कोशिश हो रही है। चुनावों में घोटाला हो रहा है। Electronic Technology के advancement के साथ पूरी दुनिया के विकसित देश EVM को छोड़ कर Ballot Paper की तरफ़ चले गए। परन्तु हमारा चुनाव आयोग इस समस्या का संज्ञान लेने को तैयार… pic.twitter.com/kvydumoRSi — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 9, 2025

#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge says "Today, the election institutions are also under their control and the government is meddling in everything and establishing its dominance everywhere. Scams are taking place in elections. With the advancement… pic.twitter.com/Lji3aBFnzZ — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2025

"The government has created a system where only they benefit. But the youth of this country will soon rise and demand - ‘We don’t want EVMs!’” Kharge asserted. He also accused the Modi government of pursuing policies which pose a threat to economic equity. 'Chup Baith': Mallikarjun Kharge Loses Cool, Admonishes Former PM Chandra Shekhar's Son Neeraj Shekhar in Rajya Sabha (Watch Video).

Kharge raised alarm over the dilution of constitutional safeguards, particularly the reservation rights of Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC). He alleged that the current government is weakening the framework that ensures social justice and equality in public employment. “The backbone of social justice is under attack, and even constitutional guarantees are no longer safe,” he said.

Further, he expressed dismay over the weakening of independent institutions. “No institution is untouched - not even the Election Commission. All are being controlled to suit the political interests of the ruling party,” he added, underlining a broader concern about the erosion of democratic checks and balances.

The Congress chief also spoke about the deepening unemployment crisis and the increasing number of Indians -- especially youth -- leaving the country. He highlighted the plight of young Indians who, in search of jobs, migrate abroad but are now being deported or detained, often in shackles. “The rich have already settled abroad. Now, our youth are being returned in chains. But the Prime Minister remains silent,” he said.

The choice of Gujarat as the venue for the AICC session was symbolic. As Modi's home state and a BJP stronghold, it underscored the Congress party’s intent to take the political battle to the heart of the ruling party’s base.

