A video going viral on social media shows Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge losing his cool on BJP MP Neeraj Shekhar in the Rajya Sabha. In the video, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge is seen admonishing Neer Shekhar and saying, "Tere baap ka bhi saathi tha mai...Chup baith". Notably, Neeraj Shekhar is the son of former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar. ‘Amrit Kaal or Vish Kaal’? Rajya Sabha LoP and Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge Slams Modi Govt Over Maha Kumbh 2025 Stampede, Farmers’ Suicide and Declining Value of Rupee.

Mallikarjun Kharge Loses Cool on Neeraj Shekhar

