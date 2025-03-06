Kolkata, March 6: The TMC leadership held a meeting with district functionaries on Thursday to discuss the findings from the recent door-to-door scrutiny of electoral rolls, amid allegations that the BJP has been manipulating the voters' list ahead of next year's assembly elections. The meeting will focus on addressing the "irregularities" identified in the voter lists and finalising the party's next steps in tackling the issue.

TMC representatives are also expected to approach the Election Commission in Kolkata this evening to formally submit a memorandum. Earlier last week, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had accused the BJP of inserting “outsider” voters into the electoral rolls with the alleged backing of the Election Commission. Banerjee, also the TMC supremo, claimed that similar tactics had been used by the BJP in states like Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi in previous elections. TMC Begins Door-to-Door Voter List Verification Drive Amid Allegations of Electoral Roll Manipulation by BJP Ahead of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026.

In response to these concerns, TMC state president Subrata Bakshi had issued a set of four directives to district-level leaders to carry out a thorough examination of voter lists in their areas. According to the instructions, the verification process is expected to be completed within 10 days. During Thursday's meeting, district presidents and chairpersons are supposed to report the discrepancies they have uncovered.

Members of a special committee formed by Mamata Banerjee, including senior leaders such as Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O'Brien, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, and others will be present at the meeting. In a related development, TMC MP from Bardhaman-Durgapur, Kirti Azad, during a party workers' rally in Durgapur on Wednesday, claimed that the Election Commission had been used by the BJP to manipulate electoral processes in other states.

State BJP leader Agnimitra Pal dismissed the TMC's claims, saying that the people of India are aware of the party which is truly leading the country's progress. She downplayed the significance of TMC's remarks, calling them baseless. Last week TMC supremo emphasised the urgency of addressing the issue of "ghost voters," stressing that ensuring the accuracy of the voters' list is a top priority for her party ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections. Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Enrolling Fake Voters in Electoral Rolls, Warns of Indefinite Dharna Before Election Commission Office.

A day after Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP was adding fake voters to the electoral rolls with the help of the Election Commission, the Chief Electoral Office (CEO) of the state said that updation of the electoral rolls is being conducted by officials with the active participation of Booth Level Agents (BLOs) appointed by political parties. The CEO emphasised that any specific claims or objections should be directed to the BLOs, AEROs (Assistant Electoral Registration Officers), and EROs (Electoral Registration Officers) in West Bengal.