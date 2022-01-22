Panaji, January 22: After 15 out of 17 of its MLAs quit the Congress since the 2017 Goa assembly elections, the Congress party's official candidates on Saturday took oath at a temple, church and a dargah here, taking a pledge against leaving the party after elections.

"It is a very important thing. We are going to a temple, church and a dargah to take an oath that we will not quit the party after elections," former Ports Minister and Congress party's candidate from Calangute assembly constituency Michael Lobo told reporters just before he took the pledge. Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Rs 1,000 to Every Woman Above 18, Free Education in Govt Schools if AAP Voted to Power, Says Arvind Kejriwal.

Lobo was a Minister in the BJP-led coalition government, before he joined the Congress earlier this month.

