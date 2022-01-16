New Delhi, January 16: Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the party, if voted to power in Goa, will provide Rs 1,000 to every woman above 18 years of age, adding that tourism industry will be developed to international standards in Goa if AAP win the assembly elections slated to be held next month. The AAP chief also announced a slew of welfare measures such as free education and electricity and made tall promises if AAP wins in Goa. The state of Goa will vote in a single phase on February 14 and election results will be announced on March 10.

Goa| We'll provide Rs 1000 to every woman above 18 yrs of age. The tourism sector will be developed as per international standards. Goa will have 24×7 free electricity & water. Roads will be improved & free education will be given in all govt schools: AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/4GB1PbweAA — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2022

