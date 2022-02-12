Panaji, February 12: The voting for the Goa Assembly Elections 2022 will take place in a single phase will take place on February 14. The counting of votes will be done on March 10, and on the same day the results will be declared. There are a total of 40 assembly seats in Goa. The state will witness a tough fight between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are also trying to make inroads in Goa this time. Goa Assembly Elections 2022 Dates And Full Schedule: Voting on February 14, Counting And Results on March 10.

There are a total of 301 candidates in the fray for 40 Vidhan Sabha seats. The BJP is eying to retain the power for the third consecutive time, while the Congress is trying its best to form government in the state after the gap of 10 years. As per poll pandits, the anti-incumbency factor could play a role in the upcoming Goa polls. Key candidates contesting the assembly polls include Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, state cabinet minister Vishwajeet Rane and former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal Parrikar. Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Know How To Check Name in Voter List and Download Voter Slip.

Here Are Five Key Candidates In The Goa Assembly Elections 2022:

Pramod Sawant: The Chief Minister is contesting the Goa Assembly Elections 2022 from the Sanquelim Vidhan Sabha seat. Sawant is also the CM face of the BJP for the elections. The Congress has fielded Dharmesh Saglani from this constituency.

Vijai Sardesai: The former deputy CM of Goa is contesting the Vidhan Sabha polls from the Fartroda assembly constituency on the Goa Forward Party GFP) ticket. The GFP is contesting the Goa polls in alliance with the Congress. The BJP fielded Damu Naik from this constituency.

Utpal Parrikar: Former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal Parrikar is contesting the assembly polls from the Panaji Vidhan Sabha seat as an independent candidate after being denied a ticket by the BJP. The saffron party has fielded Atanasio Monserrate against Utpal.

Amit Palekar: Palekar is the CM candidate of the AAP for the Goa pols. He is contesting from the St.Cruz constituency against BJP’s Antonio Caetano Fernandes and Rodolfo Louis Fernandes of Congress.

Michael Lobo: Michael Lobo is contesting from the Calangute assembly constituency in Goa. Lobo faces BJP’s Joseph Sequeira and AAP nominee Sudesh Mayekar. The TMC has fielded Anthony Menezes against Lobo.

In the ABP News-CVoter Survey, the BJP is likely to get 30 percent vote share, while the Congress is expected to get over 23 percent votes. As per the survey, the AAP is likely to emerge as the strong forcen the state with around 24 percent vote share. In terms of seats, the saffron party is predicted to get around 18 seats, while the grand old party can win upto 14 seats.

In the Goa Assembly Elections 2017, Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 17 seats out of 40, while the BJP won 13. However, the Goa Forward Party (GFP), Maharastrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and two Independents extended their support to the saffron party in reaching the magic figure of 21 in the 40-member house. Manohar Parikar became the CM of the state. Parikkar was elected to the Goa assembly from Panaji and Vishawajit Rane resigned from the Congress and also as the MLA of Valpoi Constituency and joined the BJP. He was again elected to the assembly in the Valpoi bye-election.

