Panaji, April 26: Counting of votes polled for elections to five municipal councils on April 23, got underway here on Monday.

A total of 66.70 per cent voters had cast ballots for the municipal polls in Mapusa, Margao, Quepem, Sanguem and Mormugao towns on Friday. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 7: 17.95% Voter Turnout Till 9:35 AM.

There were 1.85 lakh eligible voters for the five municipal councils.

