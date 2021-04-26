Kolkata, April 26: West Bengal on Monday recorded a voter turnout of 17.95 per cent till 9:35 am across 34 constituencies in the seventh and penultimate phase of the State Assembly elections. The Murshidabad district reported the highest turnout so far with 19.53 per cent turnout, while Kolkata Sourth reported the lowest so far with 13.07 per cent.

A turnout of 18.77 per cent was reported in Dakshin Dinajpur, 18.87 in Malda, and 17.24 in Paschim Bardhaman. A total of 268 candidates, including 37 women are in the fray in this phase of the West Bengal elections.

The phase will witness an intense battle in six constituencies in Dakshin Dinajpur, six in Malda, nine in Murshidabad, nine in Paschim Bardhaman and four in Kolkata, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 7: Voting Begins in 34 Vidhan Sabha Seats; 268 Candidates in Fray.

West Bengal is going through an eight-phased assembly election this year. Polling for phases 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the state elections took place on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17 and April 22 respectively. Polling for the final phase will be held on April 29 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)