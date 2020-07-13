New Delhi, July 13: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Indian news media, accusing them of supporting fascism and dividing the nation through their "hate filled narrative". The former Congress chief, in a series of posts on social media, expressed the need to debunk the alleged narrative of lies being spread by TV news channels.

Gandhi described WhatsApp forwards and fake news as a major threat to the pluralistic fabric of India. From tomorrow onwards, he said, a series of videos would be uploaded by him to share his thoughts on Indian history, contemporary issues and crisis being faced by the nation. Rahul Gandhi Again Attacks Narendra Modi on India-China LAC Face-off, Says He's 'Lying Asleep' and Nation Paying the Price.

"Today a large part of the Indian news media has been captured by fascist interests. A hate filled narrative is being spread by television channels, whatsapp forwards and false news. This narrative of lies is tearing India apart," Gandhi said.

"I want to make our current affairs, history and crisis clear and accessible for those interested in the truth. From tomorrow, I’ll be sharing my thoughts with you on video," he further added.

See Rahul Gandhi's Tweet

Gandhi has slammed a major section of the media on various occasions over the past five years for their alleged disproportionate criticism of the Congress.

In May this year, the Congress leader levelled the "paid media" jibe at the certain news publishers and TV channels after they linked his comments on Maharashtra's high COVID-19 figures to alleged cracks within the state-ruling coalition comprising of the Congress, Shiv Sena and the NCP. "Paid media distorts the truth to serve their masters and distract attention from real issues," Gandhi had said.

