Islampur Vidhan Sabha seat lies in the Nalanda district of Bihar. The Islampur Assembly constituency falls under the Nalanda Lok Sabha seat of the state. Islampur has been a JDU seat since 2005. Voting for the Islampur election will take place in the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on November 3. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is taking place in three phases. Voting will take place on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Bihar election results 2020 will be declared on November 10 for all three phases. In Phase 2, 94 constituencies, including Islampur, will go to polls. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 2 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 3, Results to be Announced on November 10.

Here's the detailed Phase 2 schedule for Bihar polls 2020

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 16 Scrutiny of Nominations October 17 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 19 Voting Date November 3 Result Date November 10

In 2015 Bihar election, Chandrasen Prasad of JDU had won from the Islampur seat, defeating Birendra Gope of the BJP. The candidates for the 2020 Bihar polls from the Islampur constituency include Chadrasen Prasad of JDU, Naresh Prasad Singh of LJP and Rakesh Kumar Roushan of the RJD among others.

The number of phases in Bihar Assembly polls this year has been cut down to three as this is the first major election being held in the country amid COVID-19 outbreak. The state is seeing a three-way fight with NDA (JDU+BJP), Mahagathbandhan (RJD+Congress+Left) and LJP in the fray.

