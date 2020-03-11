Jyotiraditya Scindia Named Rajya Sabha Candidate From Madhya Pradesh After Joining BJP, Informs Shivraj Singh Chouhan With Congratulatory Tweet

BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo Credit: IANS/Facebook)

Bhopal, March 11: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday congratulated Jyotiraditya Scindia and Harsh Singh Chouhan for being named Rajya Sabha candidates from Madhya Pradesh. This latest information of Scindia being officially named for Rajya Sabha has been revealed within hours of his joining the saffron party.

Jyotiraditya Scindia Says 'India's Future Safe in PM Narendra Modi's Hands' After Joining BJP.

Former MP CM & BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan: I congratulate Jyotiraditya Scindia and Harsh Singh Chauhan on being named Rajya Sabha candidates from Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/1DQ0EfAFtk — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2020

Following Scindia's joining the BJP, speculation gained momentum that tehn senior leader will be awarded with Rajya Sabha seat and would be inducted in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Union Cabinet as minister. Though reports claimed the Scindia's induction in the Union Cabinet might take some months.

Earlier, Scindia said that 'India's future safe in PM Modi's hands' while addressing a press conference. He was of the opinion that Congress has been unsuccessful in fulfilling the aim of public service and condition of the party indicates that it is not what it used to be.

As per the current scenario, Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led Congress government has 114 legislators and has support of four Independents, two BSP MLAs and one SP MLA. While BJP has 107 members. Due to the sudden resignation of 22 MLA, Congress strength has been reduced to 92 and the alliance strength declined to to 99. Now, for any party to form the government needs 104 MLAs, which BHP has now.