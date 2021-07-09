New Delhi, July 9: The official Facebook account of Jyotiraditya Scindia was reportedly hacked hours after he took oath as union minister on Wednesday, July 7. The unknown hackers shared previous videos, which Jyotiraditya Scindia had posted when he was in Congress, on his Facebook account. An FIR has been registered in Gwalior in connection with the hacking, while the account was recovered within minutes.

Scindia, who has been given charge of Ministry of Civil Aviation, took oath of the office around 6:15 pm on July 7. Six hours later, his Facebook account was hacked. Old videos in which he was seen targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government were posted on his account. Scindia had resigned from the Congress in March last year and later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Some mischievous elements hacked the Facebook page of Jyotiraditya Scindia ji after he took oath as union minister on Wednesday and posted objectionable material. When BJP workers noticed the changes, they informed the cyber team and the account was recovered immediately," a senior BJP functionary was quoted by TOI as saying. Modi Cabinet 2.0 Portfolios: Jyotiraditya Scindia Gets Civil Aviation Ministry.

A senior BJP leader and former legislator, Ramesh Agrawal lodged a complaint with the police crime branch in Gwalior. Subsequently, police registered a case against the unknown hacker. "Between July 7-8, his account was hacked by an unknown person. His Facebook account was being run by his IT cell, which is under investigation," a senior cop told ABP News.

Scindia's exit from the Congress, along with nearly two dozen MLAs, led to the fall of Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. The BJP sent him to Rajya Sabha in June last year. He has now replaced Hardeep Singh Puri as Civil Aviation Minister in the union cabinet.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2021 09:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).