Bengaluru, May 2: Congress, which is hoping to make a comeback to power in Karnataka, on Tuesday released its manifesto at its party headquarters here promising to take decisive action against outfits promoting hatred. A day after BJP promised the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in its manifesto, the Congress promised action against individuals, organisations spreading hatred. Many of the promises made by the party are likely to stir controversy.

"We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among the majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law, including imposing a ban on any such organisations," the manifesto says.

In a major move, the party has promised to increase the ceiling and reservation from 50 per cent to 75 per cent to accommodate the hopes and aspirations of SC/ST/OBC/Minority/and other communities like Lingayat and Vokkaligas. The party has also promised to allocate funds of Rs 10,000 crore for minority welfare -- Muslim, Christian, Jain, Buddhists and others. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Releases Manifesto, Promises To Repeal 'Anti-People' Laws Passed by BJP Government (Watch Video).

It also promises to repeal all unjust laws and other anti people laws passed by the BJP government within one year of coming to power. The manifesto says the government will reject the NEP and form a State Education Policy.

The manifesto announced a programme to assist Kashmiri Pandits, who had to migrate out of Kashmir. "To allot Rs 15 crore to start Kashmiri Culture, one time grant of Rs 25 crore and annual grant of Rs 1 crore from the Department of Kannada and Culture.

"The BJP has distorted the textbooks by insulting the great souls of Karnataka. The Congress will restore the true values of Bharat and Karnataka and scientific temper in the textbooks to make the students evolved and complete," it says. The party promised to introduce Puneeth Rajkumar heart health scheme to offer subsidies to doctors, clinics, nursing homes to buy defibrillators (AED).

The manifesto proposes to spend Rs 1.5 lakh crore for irrigation in the next five years (2023-2028). It has proposed to take up new projects such as the Mekedatu project at a cost of Rs 9,000 crore and Mahadayi at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore. It promises to allot Rs 500 crore in the first cabinet meeting for Mahadayi project.

It also talks about providing Rs 1,000 crore for cleaning all important rivers in Karnataka over a period of five years. The Congress assures to complete Yettinahole project within two years of assuming power. It proposes to give industry status to hotels with more than 20 employees and loan facilities up to Rs 10 lakh with six per cent interest for small self employed Ahotel, bakery, and sweet stall sectors.

The manifesto proposes to regularise all slums and provide them title deeds and rename slums as Shramika Vasathi Samuchchaya. It assures bringing amendment to the Forest Act to solve forest dwellers problems. The other main proposals include; to give loans up to Rs 3 lakh at zero interest to dairy farmers to purchase superior cow/buffalo breed; to increase per litre milk subsidy for all dairy farmers from Rs 5 to Rs 7; to purchase cow dung at Rs 3 per kg and establish compost/manure centres in villages involving rural women/youth.

"Unfortunately, the Government of India led by Narendra Modi as the PM has pursued the politics of hate, bigotry, false-sloganeering, and unbridled corruption. And to hide the failure of the government, BJP is indulging in the worst and unethical practices of propaganda. This was never seen at any time in the history of India. Congress Manifesto for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: 200 Units of Free Electricity, Free Bus Rides for Women, Ban on Bajrang Dal and PFI Among Poll Promises (Watch Video).

"Our mission is to build brand Karnataka and to put the state at number one position in the country. 'Sarvajanangada shantiya tota (paradise of peace to all)' -- this is the commitment of the Congress party and this is the objective and aspiration of this manifesto," the manifesto underlines.

The manifesto has highlighted the five guarantee schemes, 200 units free electricity to all houses, Rs 2,000 per month to each and every women head of the family; 10 kgs of rice to every person in BPL family, Rs 3,000 per month for two years to unemployed diploma holders and free travel to all women throughout the state in regular KSRTC/BMTC buses.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2023 12:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).