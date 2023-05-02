Congress on Tuesday released the party's manifesto or vision document for the Karnataka Assembly election 2023 in Bengaluru. The Congress Manifesto for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 has been named 'Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota', which translates to 'Peaceful garden of all communities'. The manifesto consists party's five guarantees - Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya, Yuva Nidhi & Shakti. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Full List of Congress Candidates and Their Constituencies.

Congress Manifesto for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023:

#KarnatakaElections2023 | Congress in its manifesto announces that its govt will provide 200 units of free electricity. Rs 2,000 every month to each and every woman head of the family. Rs 3,000 per month for two years to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 per month to… pic.twitter.com/yW2LLKQlHK — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

State Education Policy To Reject NEP

Congress govt will form a State Education Policy to reject the National Education Policy (NEP), says the party in its manifesto for #KarnatakaElections2023 pic.twitter.com/LzQ7eUsEpM — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

Ban on PFI, Bajrang Dal:

We believe that law and Constitution is sacrosanct and can not be violated by individuals and Organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban… pic.twitter.com/oCHfTmi5zs — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

