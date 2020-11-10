New Delhi, November 10: The counting of votes for Manipur bypolls 2020, conducted on November 7 began at 8 am today. The elections were held for four assembly seats in the state which fell vacant after Congress MLAs resigned from the post and quit the party. They later joined the BJP. Bypolls to the Manipur assembly were conducted on Lilong and Wangjing-Tentha seats in Thoubal district, Saitu in Kangpokpi and Wangoi in Imphal West. A total of 11 candidates contested the election on four assembly seats. Stay with us for Live updates on Manipur bypolls results 2020. As per Election Commission, BJP has secured victory in Wangoi constituency. The saffron party is leading in Wangjing-Tentha and Saitu while independent in Lilong. India News | Manipur Bypolls: Voting Underway on 4 Assembly Seats.

The voter turnout for the Manipur bye-election stood at 91.54 percent. As per the reports by the Election Commission, Lilong reported the highest voter turnout at 93.29 percent, followed by Wangoi at 91.1 percent. The turnout for Saitu and Wangjing-Tentha 90.88 percent and 90.86 percent respectively. As many as 1.35 lakh voters were, however, eligible to cast their votes in the bypolls. Voting was held across 203 polling booths. Manipur Bypolls 2020: Model Code of Conduct Comes Into Force For By-Elections to Be Held on November 7.

The BJP contested on three assembly seats and extended its support to an Independent candidate in Lilong constituency. The Congress contested on all the four seats. The elections were conducted with proper precautionary measures amid the COVID-19 outbreak. A token system was initiated to avoid crowds at the polling station. Optional postal ballot facility was provided for electors above 80 years of age, COVID-19 patients and voters quarantined at different centres.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2020 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).