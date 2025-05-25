World Dracula Day is an annual event that is celebrated across the world on May 26. This day aims to commemorate the publication of Irish author Bram Stoker’s legendary novel Dracula, which was first published on May 26, 1897. Dracula is a Gothic horror novel with the narrative being related through letters, diary entries, and newspaper articles. It is one of the most famous works of English literature. World Dracula Day 2025 falls on Monday, May 26, to celebrate the beauty of the novel. With over 700 appearances across virtually all forms of media, the Guinness Book of World Records named Dracula the most portrayed literary character. World Dracula Day: 5 Amazing Films Featuring the Gothic Character That Are a Must-Watch.

The novel is said to have been written in the 1890s. Scholars have suggested various figures as the inspiration for Dracula, including the Wallachian prince Vlad the Impaler and the Countess Elizabeth Báthory. The novel has no single protagonist and opens with solicitor Jonathan Harker taking a business trip to stay at the castle of a Transylvanian nobleman, Count Dracula. Dracula Day Funny Memes: These Jokes on Bloodsucking Vampires Will Only Ooze Out Laughter!

World Dracula Day 2025 Date

World Dracula Day 2025 falls on Monday, May 26.

World Dracula Day Origin

World Dracula Day originated as a tribute to Bram Stoker’s groundbreaking novel Dracula, first published in 1897. Celebrated annually on May 26, the day honours the lasting impact of this iconic gothic tale on literature, film, and popular culture. Fans and enthusiasts worldwide use the occasion to celebrate vampire lore, gothic themes, and the enduring fascination with one of horror’s most legendary characters.

World Dracula Day Significance

World Dracula Day is an important event that honours one of the most iconic figures in Gothic literature, i.e. the Count Dracula, the vampire antagonist from Bram Stoker’s novel. The novel is a blend of horror, romance, and mystery. On this day, people celebrate the literary impact of the novel and the way it has shaped English literature over the years. Ever since, Dracula has become a symbol of immortality, darkness, and mystery. Happy World Dracula Day 2025 to all!

