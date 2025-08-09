Book Lovers Day is an annual celebration that allows people to celebrate and appreciate their love for books. Celebrated on August 9 every year, Book Lovers Day 2205 is sure to help bibliophiles around the world to more openly speak about the books they love, indulge in their hobby with all their heart and share it with the world. As we celebrate Book Lovers Day 2025, there are several notable books that have been released just this year that deserve to be discovered, read and appreciated. Many people are sure to begin new books from the year to celebrate Book Lovers Day. And if you are one of them, here are top 2025 new book releases that you should start reading to celebrate Book Lovers Day 2025. New and Upcoming Movies Based on Books 2025: Gear Up For Summer's Book-to-Screen Adaptions.

'Dream Count' by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has been known for her notable work in the space of short stories, children’s books as well as novels. Her latest read, Dream Count, captures the stories of four different women, and how they navigate through life. Set during the pandemic, this book brings out the empathy that humans should and do possess and captures your soul instantly.

'Great Big Beautiful Life' by Emily Henry

Emily Henry is known to be the queen of romance. While her previous books have given us an array of strong women who have made their own mark and stumble upon love and navigate through that, Great Big Beautiful Life is slightly different. It is Henry’s first attempt at a more mysterious book and manages to deliver some shocking reveals that work well for the author. If you are looking for a book with twists, turns and a whole lot of love, this is the perfect choice for you.

'Sunrise of the Reaping' by Suzanne Collins

The Hunger Games has been one of the most successful and appreciated franchises in our time. It is especially more relevant now, and Suzanne Collins' recent additions to the series have been highly anticipated. Sunrise of the Reaping is the second prequel to The Hunger Games that follows the events of The Ballads of Songbirds and Snakes. It is absolutely titillating and a dystopian novel that will seem more relatable than ever.

'The Emperor Of Gladness' by Ocean Vuong

Ocean Vuong has a way of making you feel all the emotions, all at once. The Emperor of Gladness follows the journey of a nineteen year old Vietnamese American - Hai and his unusual journey of becoming a caretaker of an elderly woman who is succumbing to dementia. The story is sure to leave you teary eyed and absolutely wrecked - so it makes for a great weekend read!

'The Lilac People' by Milo Todd

The Lilac People is a 2025 release that is considerably lesser known, but it is a story that needs to be highlighted and discussed. The book follows the life of Bertie - a trans man in 1932 Berlin who is navigating the repercussions of the second world war and what it meant for the people of the LGBTQAI+ community. With heavily researched inputs about the history of Berlin’s Institut für Sexualwissenschaft, founded by Dr Magnus Hirschfeld, which was looted and burned by the Nazis. While the book is historical fiction, the stories are heavily inspired by real people and that makes it all the more crucial to be read.

We hope that these books give you a wide variety of options, across genres and help you to truly embrace the joys and sorrows that you can unlock and experience, with the help of books. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Book Lovers Day 2025!

