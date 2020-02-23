Manipur Board COHSEM 2020 Class 12th Political Science Paper Quizzes Students on 'Negative Traits of Nehru', 'Election Symbol of BJP', Claim Twitter Users

Questions on 'negative traits' of Nehru and BJP electoral symbol in exam paper | (Photo Credits: Twitter/AngellicAribam)

Imphal, February 23: The exam on political science for Class 12th students, conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education of Manipur (COHEM), reportedly featured a couple of contentious questions. One of the questions - as per the images shared by Twitter users - quizzed the examinees on the "negative traits" of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. In another question, the students were asked about the election symbol of the state and the Centre-ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The images of the contentious questions, as allegedly listed in the exam paper, were shared by social media users including Angellica Aribam, secretary of the National Students' Union of India -- the students' wing of the Congress party. Question number 32, as per the photo shared by her, asked students to "draw the election symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party". The question carried four marks. 'Nationalism, Bharat Mata Ki Jai Being Misused to Construct Militant Idea of India': Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh.

Question number 39 in Manipur Board COHSEM 2020 Class 12th political science paper asked students the following: "Examine any four negative traits of Nehru's approach to Nation Building". The question also carried four marks.

See Images of the Controversial Questions in the Board Exam Paper

Manipur Board also included a question on "negative traits of Nehru" in the Pol Science exam. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/htKYtEbJkG — Angellica Aribam (@AngellicAribam) February 23, 2020

The alleged portrayal of Nehru in negative light comes a day after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh marked his dissent against the derision of Nehru by a certain section of Indian polity -- which forms part of the ruling dispensation. Singh, while releasing a book on Nehru, credited him for cementing the secular and pluralistic character of India.

"With an inimitable style, and a multi-linguist, Nehru laid the foundation of the universities, academies and cultural institutions of Modern India. But for Nehru's leadership, independent India would not have become what it is today," Manmohan Singh said.

"But unfortunately, a section of people who either do not have the patience to read history or would like to be deliberately guided by their prejudices, try their best to picture Nehru in a false light. But I am sure, history has a capacity to reject fake and false insinuations and put everything in proper perspective," he added.