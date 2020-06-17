Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

Manipur Political Crisis: 3 BJP MLAs Join Congress, TMC & Independent Withdraw Support; Biren Singh Government in Trouble

Politics Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 09:49 PM IST
A+
A-
Manipur Political Crisis: 3 BJP MLAs Join Congress, TMC & Independent Withdraw Support; Biren Singh Government in Trouble
Three BJP MLAs join Congress in Imphal (Photo Credits: ANI)

Imphal, June 17: In a major setback to the Biren Singh government in Manipur, three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs joined the Congress on Wednesday. The three legislators - Subhashchandra Singh, TT Haokip and Samuel Jendai resigned as BLP MLAs and joined the Congress in Imphal. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress’ T Robindro Singh and Independent MLA Shahabuddin also withdrew support to the ruling alliance creating political instability in the state.

Four ministers of BJP’s ally National People’s Party (NPP) also resigned from the ministerial posts. These four ministers are - Y Joykumar Singh, N. Kayisii, L Jayanta Kumar Singh and Letpao Haokip. As three BJP MLAs switched to the Congress, the total strength of the assembly has come down to 56. Earlier, Shyamkumar Singh of Congress had defected to the BJP, due to which he was disqualified. Migrant Workers, Travelling on Shramik Special Train to Manipur, Attacked in Bihar, CM N Biren Singh Asks Nitish Kumar to Book Miscreants Immediately.

Tweet by ANI:

 

Seven more Congress MLAs had defected to the BJP. However, the Assembly speaker is yet to make decision on their disqualification. In the 60-member House, the BJP now enjoys the support of only 30 members, as one TMC and the Independent withdrew support.

In the 2017 elections, the BJP had won 21 seats. Naga People's Front with four MLAs and NPP joined the ruling coalition. As the TMC and the Independent also extended support to the saffron party. It managed to prove majority in the assembly. Biren Singh was sworn in as the CM of the state. Later, eight Congress MLAs also defected to the BJP,  out of which one was disqualified.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 09:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Biren Singh BJP Congress Manipur Manipur Political Crisis NPF NPP Samuel Jendai Subhashchandra Singh TMC TT Haokip
You might also like
Rahul Gandhi Slams Rajnath Singh For Not Naming China in Tweet while Paying Tributes to Martyred Indian Army Soldiers, Asks Him 5 Questions
News

Rahul Gandhi Slams Rajnath Singh For Not Naming China in Tweet while Paying Tributes to Martyred Indian Army Soldiers, Asks Him 5 Questions
India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Sonia Gandhi Pays Tribute to Martyred Soldiers, Says Congress Stands With Centre, Indian Army in This Time of Crisis
News

India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Sonia Gandhi Pays Tribute to Martyred Soldiers, Says Congress Stands With Centre, Indian Army in This Time of Crisis
PM Narendra Modi Calls For All-Party Meet on June 19 at 5 PM to Discuss Situation at India-China Border After Face-off in Ladakh
News

PM Narendra Modi Calls For All-Party Meet on June 19 at 5 PM to Discuss Situation at India-China Border After Face-off in Ladakh
India’s Territorial Integrity Will Not be Compromised Under PM Narendra Modi's Leadership: BJP Chief JP Nadda
News

India’s Territorial Integrity Will Not be Compromised Under PM Narendra Modi's Leadership: BJP Chief JP Nadda
Rahul Gandhi Condoles Death of Indian Army Officer, 2 Soldiers Killed in Action During Violent Face-Off With Chinese Troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley
News

Rahul Gandhi Condoles Death of Indian Army Officer, 2 Soldiers Killed in Action During Violent Face-Off With Chinese Troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley
India-China Face-Off: Congress Says Entire Country Stands as One, Asks Modi Govt to Shun 'Secrecy or Silence'
Politics

India-China Face-Off: Congress Says Entire Country Stands as One, Asks Modi Govt to Shun 'Secrecy or Silence'
Sonia Gandhi Writes to PM Narendra Modi Demanding Rollback of Hike in Fuel Prices
News

Sonia Gandhi Writes to PM Narendra Modi Demanding Rollback of Hike in Fuel Prices
Did Rahul Gandhi Call Sushant Singh Rajput a 'Cricketer' in Condolence Tweet? Here's a Fact Check to Debunk Fake News
Fact Check

Did Rahul Gandhi Call Sushant Singh Rajput a 'Cricketer' in Condolence Tweet? Here's a Fact Check to Debunk Fake News
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement