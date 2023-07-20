The National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued a formal directive to the Head of Public Policy at Twitter India, ordering the removal of a video depicting the disgraceful act of two Kuki-Zo tribal women being paraded naked in Manipur. The video, which compromises the victims' identities, has sparked outrage and is considered a punishable offence under the law, according to the NCW. The commission's action comes as efforts to address the incident and protect the victims' privacy continue. Manipur Sexual Violence Video: Government Orders Twitter, Other Social Media Platforms To Prevent Circulation of Horrific Clip Showing Mob Parading, Molesting Naked Women.

NCW Directs Twitter India to Remove Manipur Sexual Violence Video

Manipur viral video | National Commission for Women (NCW) has formally directed the Head, Public Policy at Twitter India to remove the video showing the disgraceful act of two women being paraded naked. This video compromises the victims' identities and is a punishable offence:… pic.twitter.com/wJblcCyj4F — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023

