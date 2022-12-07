New Delhi, December 7: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday inched closer to the majority mark of 126 in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections as it emerged victorious in 106 wards, while the BJP has bagged 84 wards as counting continues. The Congress was a distant third after winning five wards while Independent candidate Shakila won in Seelampur. Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Live News Updates.

The MCD has 250 wards and the simple majority mark is 126.

Congress' Shagufta Chaudhary won in Chauhan Banger, while AAP's transgender candidate Bobi won from Sultanpuri-A defeating her Congress' Varuna Dhaka by over 6,700 votes.

The counting of votes polled in the December 4 elections started at 8 am. Sultana Abad of the AAP won the Jama Masjid ward, while party candidate Sarika Chaudhary defeated Congress' Farhad Suri by a margin of 244 votes in Daryaganj. Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Ward-Wise Full List of Winners: Names Of Winning Candidates of BJP, AAP and Congress in Municipal Corporation Polls.

BJP's Alka Raghav emerged victorious in Laxmi Nagar by a margin of 3,819 votes. The party's Rohini D candidate Smita also registered a win.

AAP's Ankush Narang has won from Ranjeet Nagar.