Aizawl, March 13: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP’s national president J.P. Nadda on Thursday expressed gratitude to the people of Mizoram for giving the BJP a "resounding mandate" in the Village Council election under the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC). The BJP, which is now in power in the politically important CADC in southern Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, on Thursday swept the Village Council (VC) polls, securing a majority in 64 out of 88 VCs.

Out of the 64 VCs where the BJP got majority, the party managed majority in nine VCs without any contest earlier. Polling for the Village Councils, which are equivalent to Gram Panchayats outside the tribal autonomous district council, in the CADC was held on Wednesday. According to the results announced by the State Election Commission (SEC), Mizoram's ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), stood second, winning a majority in 12 VCs, while the main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) managed a majority in eight VCs. Mizoram Cong Workers Clash with Police During Demonstration Bid Near Assembly.

The Congress, which governed the state for many years, however, failed to secure a majority in any of the 88 VCs. As per the results of the SEC, there was no clear majority in two VCs while independent candidates secured majority in two others VCs. Out of the 516 seats in 88 VCs, including 88 reserved for women, the BJP secured 366 seats, the ZPM got 81 seats, MNF 45, Congress two and 22 independent candidates were also declared elected.

Home Minister Shah, in his post on X, said: “My heartfelt gratitude to the people of Mizoram for giving the BJP a resounding mandate in the Village Council Election in the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC). It is people’s affection for Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, who has always bolstered the development of Mizoram. Heartiest congratulations to the Karyakartas of the Mizoram BJP.”

J.P. Nadda said on X: “Gratitude to the people of Mizoram for blessing the BJP with a decisive victory in the 2025 Village Council General Election in the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC). This thumping mandate stands as a testament to the people's trust in Hon. PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s vision and commitment to development.” “I congratulate and applaud the BJP Mizoram karyakartas for their relentless dedication and hard work in securing this win,” Nadda said. BJP’s northeast in-charge Sambit Patra also congratulated the BJP’s Mizoram unit for their success in the VC polls. ‘Grateful to My Family’, Says PM Narendra Modi on BJP’s Historic Victory in Haryana Municipal Election.

He said in a post on the X: “People in the northeast continue to place their trust in the BJP and the visionary leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji. The BJP's strong victory in Mizoram's Village Council elections is a testament to the unwavering efforts of BJP President Shri J P Nadda Ji and Mizoram BJP President Shri Vanlalhmuaka Ji in strengthening the party's presence in the region.”

