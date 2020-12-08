Aizawl, December 8: The counting of votes for Mizoram's Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) elections 2020 is currently underway. The counting began at 8 am on Tuesday. The Mizoram LADC Elections Results 2020 will be declared by the evening today. The voting for 25-member LADC in south Mizoram's Lawngtlai district was held on December 4. Viewers can watch live streaming of counting of votes for LADC polls on News18 Assam/Northeast.

A total of 72 candidates were in the fray for the elections. The main contest was between the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Notably, MNF is part of NDA at the centre. However, it does not have an alliance with the saffron party in the state. Mizoram LADC Election Results 2020 Live News Updates: Counting of Votes For Lai Autonomous District Council Polls.

Live Streaming of Counting of Votes For LADC Elections in Mizoram:

Three ADCs for Lai, Chakma and Mara communities were created in the southern parts of the state in 1972. The MNF has fielded candidates in all the seats, while the BJP has fielded nominees in 17 seats. The Congress contested in 14 seats, and 16 independent candidates are in the fray.

In the council elections held in 2015, the Congress had crossed the majority mark with 16 seats, followed by the MNF which had won eight seats and one independent candidate was elected. However, due to defections, the grand old party's tally shrunk to five. At present, the MNF has the highest number of members in the council at 11, followed by the BJP with nine.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2020 11:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).