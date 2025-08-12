New Delhi, August 12: Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said that the opposition has created ruckus since the beginning of the monsoon session of Parliament, adding that they are entitled to their right to protest, but it is crucial that they respect the need for both Houses to function smoothly. Rijiju mentioned that opposition leaders must understand that Parliamentarians from across India are attending the session here and are waiting to raise the important matters pertaining to their Constituencies.

"The Opposition parties protested yesterday. They do have the right to protest, but they do not have the right to snatch away the rights of other MPs in the House. Ever since the Parliament session began, they have been creating a ruckus. Other MPs, who have been elected from all corners of India, too, have the right to speak of the people of their constituencies," the Union Minister told reporters as the Opposition continued protests over the Special Intensive Revision exercise in Bihar. He also stated that the procedure for the passage of bills is being carried out, regardless of how the opposition acts in the remaining days of the session. Bihar SIR Drive 2025: JP Nadda, Mallikarjun Kharge Clash Over Opposition Demands to Discuss Electoral Rolls Revision in Rajya Sabha (Watch Video).

"They created a ruckus today as well. But like we said yesterday, we have started the process to pass our Bills. Even today, all Bills that have to be passed will be passed. Those Bills which have to be sent to the Select Committee will be sent there. We believe in process," he said. Earlier today, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge joined fellow INDIA bloc members in staging a protest in Parliament over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue.

Several Opposition MPs arrived wearing white T-shirts emblazoned with the slogan '124 Not Out'. Prominent leaders such as Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar), MP Supriya Sule, and DMK MP Kanimozhi also protested on the issue. On Monday, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, and other INDIA bloc MPs were detained by the Delhi Police while marching from Parliament to the Election Commission office in protest against alleged irregularities in Bihar. Voter List Manipulation Allegation: ECI Can’t Threaten Rahul Gandhi for Raising Voice for Fair Polls, Says Congress; Urges Withdrawal of Remarks on LoP.

Kiren Rijiju Slams INDIA Bloc over Parliament Disruption

VIDEO | Delhi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) says, “The Opposition held a protest, which they have every right to do. But they don’t have the right to snatch away the rights of other members of the House. They have been creating a ruckus since the session started.… pic.twitter.com/2oYeNf0Yei — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 12, 2025

Rahul Gandhi said that the Opposition's fight is not a political fight but a fight to save the constitution."The reality is that they cannot talk. The truth is in front of the country. This fight is not political. This fight is to save the Constitution. This fight is for One Man, One Vote. We want a clean, pure voters list," the Congress leader said. The Election Commission on Monday said that Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabh and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi "still has time" to submit a formal declaration to substantiate his allegation of "vote theft" or apologise to the country.

