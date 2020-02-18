'NRC Not Only Affects Hindus and Muslims But also Adivasis': Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Says No to Proposed Law in State

Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo: IANS)

Mumbai, February 18: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not only affect Hindus and Muslims but also Adivasis. He said that the Narendra Modi has no plans of bringing NRC. Talking about the National Population Register (NPR) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Shiv Sena leader said that it will not affect anyone. Uddhav Thackeray Rules Out NRC in Maharashtra, Says 'Both Hindus And Muslims Will Face Difficulty in Proving Citizenship'.

"If NRC is implemented then it will affect not only Hindus or Muslims but also Adivasis. Centre has not discussed NRC as of now. NPR is a census, and I don’t find that anyone will be affected as it happens every ten years," Thackeray said. Mumbai Bagh Anti-CAA-NRC Protest: Call Off Stir, You Can Continue Agitation at Designated Site, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Tells Protesters.

"CAA and NRC both are different and NPR is different. No one has to worry if CAA gets implemented. NRC is not there and will not be implemented in the state," he added.

Reacting to the development, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said that he is against CAA. "Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has his own view but as far as NCP is concerned, we had voted against Citizenship Amendment Act," he said.