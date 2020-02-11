Patparganj Election Results 2020: AAP Candidate Manish Sisodia Declared Winner From Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Polls

Patparganj Assembly Constituency (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Patparganj, February 5: The Patparganj Vidhan Sabha seat in Delhi witnessed a major poll battle between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress (INC). In Patparganj assembly constituency, a total of 20 candidates were in fray whose fate were decided by more than two lakh registered voters. Manish Sisodia, the Deputy CM of Delhi, has been declared the winner. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Hits And Misses of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

The BJP had declared Ravi Negi as its candidate, while Congress nominated Laxman Rawat. The notification for the Delhi assembly polls was issued on January 14. The last date for filing nomination was January 21. Nomination papers were scrutinised on January 22. The last date for withdrawal of nomination was January 24.

IP Extension Patparganj, West Vinod Nagar, Mandawalim, IP Extension, Mayur Vihar Phase II, Acharya Niketan, East Vinod Nagar, Kalyanvas, Khichripur Village, Mayur Vihar Phase I, Pandey Nagarm Shashi Garden are some localities which fall under this constituency. Sultanpur Majra Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result.

Polling took place on February 8 and results were scheduled on February 11 after counting of votes. In the 2015 Delhi elections, AAP came to power by winning 67 out of 70 assembly constituencies. The remaining three seats were won by BJP. According to a survey by IANS-Cvoter, AAP is likely to come to power as over 50 percent respondents were "very much satisfied" with Arvind Kejriwal's performance.