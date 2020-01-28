Sultanpur Majra Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result

Sultanpur Majra Vidhan Sabha Elections 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi, January 28: The Sultanpur Majra Vidhan Sabha seat in Delhi, where assembly elections will be held on February 8, will see a triangular electoral contest between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and opposition the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. In Sultanpur Majra assembly constituency, a total of seven candidates are in the fray whose fate will be decided by nearly two lakh registered voters. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Hits And Misses of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

The AAP replaced its sitting MLA Sandeep Kumar and fielded Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat from Sultanpur Majra constituency. The BJP declared Ram Chander Chawriya and the Congress nominated Jai Kishan. The notification for the Delhi assembly elections 2020 was issued on January 14. The last date for filing nomination was January 21. Nomination papers were scrutinised on January 22. The last date for withdrawal of nomination was January 24. Kirari Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result.

Polling will be held on February 8 and counting of votes will take place on February 11. In the 2015 Delhi assembly elections, Delhi voted the AAP to power with Arvind Kejriwal's party candidates winning in 67 out of 70 assembly constituencies. The BJP could win just three seats, while the Congress drew a blank. According to a survey by IANS-Cvoter, over 50 per cent respondents said they were "very much satisfied" with Arvind Kejriwal's performance as Chief Minister.

Last month, an internal survey of the BJP predicted a huge victory for the saffron party in the 2020 Delhi assembly elections. Bookies in the satta market, however, believe the AAP will retain power with 54-56 seats in the 70-member House.