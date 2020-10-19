Panaji, October 19: A porn clip was reportedly shared from the phone number of Goa Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar in a WhatsApp group. The sexually explicit footage was shared at 1:20 am on Sunday, when the Minister claims that he was "fast asleep". After the matter came to light, Kavlekar decided to file a police complaint against "miscreants" who used his number to send the controversial message. School in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur District Suspends Online Classes After Porn Video Was Shared on WhatsApp Group.

The complaint was registered by him with the Goa Police Cyber Cell. Kavlekar claimed that he was not even near the phone when the porn clip was sent from his number in the "Villages of Goa" WhatsApp group. He accused the miscreants of sending the same clip in some other groups as well in which he is a member.

Kavlekar, who switched from the Congress to BJP in 2019 along with 9 other MLAs, was appointed as the Deputy CM. Earlier, he was the Leader of Opposition in the Goa Assembly.

While he has filed a complaint against the "miscreants", another complaint was filed against him with the Women’s Police Station by the women's wing of Goa Forward Party. The political outfit has demanded an FIR against Kavlekar under the IT Act for allegedly sharing the sexually explicit clip. They also appealed to the police to invoke IPC sections related to outraging the modesty of women as the WhatsApp group also included female members who may have been offended.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2020 08:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).