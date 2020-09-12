Bhopal, September 12: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Pragya Singh Thakur on Friday defended actress Kangana Ranaut saying that she was being victimised by the Congress party. Pragya Singh Thakur was reacting to the demolition of illegal structures at Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai by the BMC. Thakur, who is accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, also accused Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh of committing atrocities on her. Kangana Ranaut Tells Uddhav Thackeray: 'Your Pride Will Be Broken' (Watch Video).

"The action by the Maharashtra government against Kangana was taken at the behest of Congress. It holds the home portfolio in the government, so it is insulting women," Thakur was quoted by TOI as saying. She made a factual error in her statement. The home department of Maharashtra state is headed by Anil Deshmukh who is the leader of Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party, and not of the Indian National Congress. Kangana Ranaut's Remarks Getting Undue Importance, Says Sharad Pawar.

Ranaut waded into controversy after she recently likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and said she feared the city police more than the "movie mafia". Thakur added: "I know how Parambir Singh, then a senior cop and now the police commissioner of Mumbai, had committed atrocities on me. I can say that the allegations against him are not false." The BJP MP had in past accused Ashok Chakra winner and martyr Hemant Karkare of torturing her in custody.

