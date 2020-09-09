As promised by her, Kangana Ranaut has reached Mumbai, despite security threats. She was assigned Y Plus security from Home Minister Amit Shah. But, it was not a pleasant arrival for the actress. As she dodged the protesters outside the Mumbai airport, what she couldn't dodge is what the BMC did to her office. Earlier, municipality outfit, declared many aspects of the construction at Kangana's office, Manikarnika Films, illegal. Before the court could stay the demolition, it was razed to the ground. The actress is undeterred and told Uddhav Thackeray that time changes for everyone. Kangana posted a video on her social media platform, where she reacted to what has been done to her home. Kangana Ranaut vs BMC: Bombay High Court Orders Stay on Demolishing Her Office Property.

"Uddhav Thackeray, what do you think? That you ganged up with film mafia and destroyed my home and exacted revenge on me? Today, my house has been broken. Tomorrow, it will be your pride that will be broken. This is the wheel of time...remember," the actress said in her video message.

Not just this, the actress also said that this incident has made her realise what it feels like to be discriminated in your own home. "I knew what Kashmiri pandits must have gone through, today, I felt it," she continued. "Today, I promise the nation that I won't just make a movie on Ayodhya, but also one on Kashmir. And I will wake the people of my country." Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Padman Cinematographer PC Sreeram’s Revelation, Says ‘Missed the Opportunity to Work with a Legend Like You Sir’ (Read Tweet).

"Uddhav Thackeray, this cruelty, this terror...good that it happened with me. Because this will mean something. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra," she concluded with folded hands.

Check Out Kangana Ranaut's Video Message For Uddhav Thackeray Here:

The row between Kangana and the state government began when the actress said she is more scared of the Mumbai Police than the movie mafia. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut asked her to not return if she had a problem. Kangana hit back using why the city felt like PoK. Sanjay called the actress 'haramkhor ladki' in an interview. Kangana announced her return to Mumbai, amid protests.

