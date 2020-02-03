Prakash Javadekar Defends Pravesh Verma's 'Terrorist' Remark Against Arvind Kejriwal, Says 'There No Difference Between Anarchist & Terrorist' (Watch Video)

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 3: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday defended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pravesh Verma’s “terrorist" remark against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. While interacting with reporters Javadekar said there is a plenty of proof that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is a “terrorist”. The union minister further added that there is not much difference between a terrorists and an anarchist. Kapil Mishra Stokes Controversy Again; 'AAP Should Be Renamed as Muslim League', Tweets BJP Leader Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

Javadekar stated, “Kejriwal is making an innocent face and asking if he is a terrorist, you are a terrorist, there is plenty of proof for it. You yourself had said you are an anarchist, there is not much difference between an anarchist and a terrorist.”

Prakash Javadekar's Statement:

#WATCH Union Minister Prakash Javadekar in Delhi: Kejriwal is making an innocent face & asking if he is a terrorist, you are a terrorist, there is plenty of proof for it. You yourself had said you are an anarchist, there is not much difference between an anarchist & a terrorist. pic.twitter.com/vRjkvFKGEO — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2020

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hit out at Javadekasr for his statement. AAP MP Sanjay Singh challenged BJP to arrest Kejriwal, if he is a terrorist. Singh said, “This is happening in the capital of our country where the Central govt is sitting, the Election Commission is present. How can a central minister be permitted to use such language? If Arvind Kejriwal is a terrorist, I challenge BJP to arrest him.” Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Yogi Adityanath Repeats 'Arvind Kejriwal Supplies Biryani to Shaheen Bagh Protesters' Barb Despite AAP's Complaint to EC.

Sanjay Singh's Statement:

AAP MP Sanjay Singh: This is happening in the capital of our country where the Central govt is sitting, the Election Commission is present. How can a central minister be permitted to use such language? If Arvind Kejriwal is a terrorist, I challenge BJP to arrest him. https://t.co/Qeh5qdvAeb pic.twitter.com/I3eH0uh0qk — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2020

Earlier, Verma called Kejriwal a “terrorist” while campaigning for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. Responding to the BJP MP’s remarks, Kejriwal said it is for the people of Delhi to decide whether they consider him their son, brother, or a terrorist. "Today I'm leaving this decision to the people of Delhi, whether they consider me as a son, consider me their brother, or consider me a terrorist," Kejriwal told reporters.

The Election Commission sent a showcause notice to Verma after AAP’s complaint. Earlier, the poll conducting body had also imposed a ban of 96 hours on campaigning of Verma. On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took a dig at Kejriwal. He said that when the provisions of Article 370, that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, were abrogated, the pain was felt by Pakistan and the AAP chief.