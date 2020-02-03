Kapil Mishra Stokes Controversy Again; 'AAP Should Be Renamed as Muslim League', Tweets BJP Leader Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2020

BJP leader Kapil Mishra. (Photo Credits: Facebook)

New Delhi, February 3: Days ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra stoked another controversy on Monday by tweeting against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In his tweet, Kapil Mishra said that the AAP should be renamed as Muslim League. The BJP leader added that Umar Khalid, Afzal Guru, Burhan Wani... those who consider terrorists as their father were afraid of Yogi Adityanath. Kapil Mishra 'India Vs Pakistan' Tweet on Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Register FIR Against BJP Candidate, Election Commission Tells Police.

The BJP leader also accused the AAP of playing politics of "Jinnah". He said, " Vehicles were set ablaze and cops were thrashed in Delhi, AAP and Congress are behind it. Arvind Kejriwal is doing the politics of Jinnah." It is not the first time that Mishra has courted controversy. Earlier also, he was pulled up by the Election Commission for his controversial tweets. He was also banned by the EC for 48 hours for his “India Vs Pakistan” tweet. The poll conducting body had also asked Twitter to remove Mishra’s tweet on Shaheen Bagh.

Kapil Mishra's Tweet on AAP:

आम आदमी पार्टी का नया नाम मुस्लिम लीग होना चाहिये उमर खालिद, अफजल गुरु, बुरहान वानी, आंतकवादियो को अपना बाप मानने वालों को योगी आदित्यनाथ जी से डर लग रहा हैं — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) February 3, 2020

However, hours after his ban ended on January 29, the BJP leader had again targeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over Shaheen Bagh protests. In an interview with India Today, Mishra said, “Arvind Kejriwal is saying that the roadblock should be opened now that the elections are around the corner. Firstly, Kejriwal should tell his MLA Amanatullah Khan to stop providing food, money, and blankets to Shaheen Bagh protesters. Manish Sisodia is standing with Shaheen Bagh and Kejriwal is saying that the roadblock should be opened.” Delhi Elections 2020: Showcause Notice Issued to BJP Candidate Kapil Mishra for 'India vs Pakistan' Remark.

Mishra is BJP's candidate from Model Town. He had served as Water Resources minister in the AAP government till 2017. However, he was sacked from the position in 2017. In 2019, he was also expelled from the Delhi Assembly under the anti-defection law. Recently he joined the BJP.

The voting for 70-member Delhi assembly is scheduled to take place on February 8, and the result will be declared on February 11. The national capital territory will witness a triangular contest between the AAP, the BJP and the Congress.