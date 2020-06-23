Bihar, June 23: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national vice president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh has resigned from his post on Tuesday. He is currently admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Singh, who was suffering from fever and cough for quite some time, was admitted to All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna last week, following the advice of doctors and his samples were also sent for COVID-19 testing. Bihar Elections 2020 Likely on Time, EC Firm on Allowing Postal Ballots For Voters Hit by COVID-19.

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, RJD National VP Resigns From Post:

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national vice president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh has resigned from his post. He is currently admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna as has tested positive for #COVID19. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/AXW0QD4fFD — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020

The coronavirus tally in the state increased to 7825, and the death toll has increased to 55. On the other hand, the total coronavirus cases in India crossed the 4.4 lakh mark and the death toll jumped to 14,011.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2020 01:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).