New Delhi, August 24: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday again targetted the Central government over the issue of unemployment, asking what has been done to the country as there is "1 job and 1000 people are unemployed". Sharing a media report on Twitter regarding rising unemployment across the country, the Congress leader wrote: "1 job, 1000 unemployed, What has been done to the country".

On August 20, the Wayand MP had asserted that a large number of small and medium businesses will shut down after the moratorium period and the country will soon not be able to provide employment to its youth for the first time in its history. CWC Meeting: Kapil Sibal Hits Out at Rahul Gandhi For Accusing 'Dissenters' of Colluding With BJP.

Gandhi, in a virtual press conference, had said the unorganised sector is responsible for 90 per cent employment in the country and asserted that many of them will go out of business soon after the moratorium period, creating an employment crisis.

"The unorganised sector is responsible for 90 per cent employment in the country. Who are these people? These are small and medium businesses, farmers. Narendra Modi has destroyed this system now. Now you will see, as soon as the moratorium period ends, companies will fall one after another," Gandhi had said.