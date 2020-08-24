New Delhi, August 24: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday came out openly against Rahul Gandhi after the latter, at the Congress Working Committee's virtual meeting, accused "dissenters" of colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In his tweet, Kapil Sibal recalled how he defended Congress party in court battles and pointed out that he never spoke in support of the BJP in the past 30 years. Congress Working Committee Meet: Sonia Gandhi Asks CWC to Select New President for Congress Party, Manmohan Singh Urges Her to Continue.

Rahul Gandhi says "we are colluding with BJP". Succeeded in Rajasthan High Court defending the Congress Party. Defending party in Manipur to bring down BJP Govt. Last 30 years have never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue. Yet "we are colluding with the BJP"," Sibal, a Congress veteran and former Union Minister, tweeted. His tweet came after reports said Rahul Gandhi, at the CWC meeting, accused "dissenters" of colluding with the BJP. Congress President Row: Veterans Back Sonia Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot Says Letter of Dissent 'Unbelievable'.

Kapil Sibal Lashes Out at Rahul Gandhi:

Rahul was referring to a letter endorsed by over 20 Congress leaders wherein they targetted the Gandhi leadership. The signatories include Kapil Sibal, Shashi Tharoor, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Prithviraj Chavan, Vivek Tankha and Anand Sharma - all longtime loyalists of the Gandhi family. The letter spoke about "uncertainty" over the leadership, emphasising that the Gandhis will always be an integral part of "collective leadership".

The dissenting MPs demanded a "full-time, visible leadership" and complaining about a drift in the party. At the CWC meeting, Rahul alleged that the "dissenters" were colluding with the BJP. He asked why the letter attacked the Congress when it was at its weakest, when it was battling crises in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and when the Congress interim president (Sonia Gandhi) was unwell.

